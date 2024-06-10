Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Intuit worth $296,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $567.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,572. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.58 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.31. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

