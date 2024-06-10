MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $204,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,597.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,939. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,573.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,606.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

