Sei Investments Co. Sells 103,951 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103,951 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $309,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $696.84. The company had a trading volume of 184,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,657. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $732.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

