Sei Investments Co. Has $246.39 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of American Tower worth $246,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.21. 650,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

