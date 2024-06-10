Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,053,271. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

