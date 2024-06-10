Sei Investments Co. Has $52.91 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,022 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.42. 2,988,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,338,709. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

