Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,156,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

