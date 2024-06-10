Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 283,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $81.48. 1,753,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238,716. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

