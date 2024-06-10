Sei Investments Co. Sells 118,893 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $55,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after buying an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6,591.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.66. 111,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

