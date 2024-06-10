Sei Investments Co. Buys 35,936 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $57,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,973,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

