Sei Investments Co. Sells 205,272 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,272 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $54,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AZN traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 683,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

