Sei Investments Co. Has $55.86 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $55,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

