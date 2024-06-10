Sei Investments Co. Has $53.97 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $53,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,935. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day moving average is $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

