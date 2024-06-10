Sei Investments Co. Acquires 131,282 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131,282 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $59,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,961. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

