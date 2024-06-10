Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,688 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $55,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,000. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

