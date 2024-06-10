Sei Investments Co. Has $58.43 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $58,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

McKesson stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $585.44. The stock had a trading volume of 55,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,409. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $389.48 and a 12 month high of $591.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.14.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

