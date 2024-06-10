Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $60,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 35,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.42. 315,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.32. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

