Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,681 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $61,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.18. 1,140,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,813. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

