JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $62,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.33. 737,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,918. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
