Sei Investments Co. Buys 554,666 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $62,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 243,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

