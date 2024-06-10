Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,759 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $64,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,050. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

