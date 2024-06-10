Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $65,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $131.57. 74,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,976. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.