Sei Investments Co. Purchases 216,373 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $66,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $34.17. 386,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

