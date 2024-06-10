Sei Investments Co. Has $66.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,295 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $66,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 831.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,586. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.