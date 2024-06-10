Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.93 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,870 shares of company stock worth $177,970,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.57. The company had a trading volume of 467,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,159. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.90. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

