Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.47

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 126379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,473,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $8,109,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

