Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,593 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $67,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.0 %

EMN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. 266,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,354. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $103.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

