Sei Investments Co. Sells 137,294 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $70,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 888.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after buying an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $83,588,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,004 shares of company stock worth $6,381,523 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $434.67. 44,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,352. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

