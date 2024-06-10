Sei Investments Co. Acquires 205,582 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $67,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Cabot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

