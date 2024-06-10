Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $71,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 501.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 44,774 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SON traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.06. 46,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,940. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SON

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.