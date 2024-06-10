Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $69,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.40. 202,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,612. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $211.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

