South Street Advisors LLC Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2,305.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,282 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.70. 463,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

