Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Domino’s Pizza worth $33,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $513.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.65 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

