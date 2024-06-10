Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299,524 shares during the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 312,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,948. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $783.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

