Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,631,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 3,866,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Genius Sports by 2,189.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,184 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Genius Sports by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620,472 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.46. 101,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

