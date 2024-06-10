Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 130,000 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,903. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.