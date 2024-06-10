Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,040.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,156. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $902.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $827.54.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $34,389,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

