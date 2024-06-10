Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,979 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Badger Meter by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $47,359,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

