Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Trex Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TREX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,795. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

