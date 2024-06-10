Shell Asset Management Co. Has $35.40 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,592 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 55.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.6% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total value of $216,354.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,397 shares of company stock worth $282,152,645 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Citigroup cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $494.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.52 and its 200-day moving average is $437.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.33 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

