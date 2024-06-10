Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.40. 1,720,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,028,473. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $134.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

