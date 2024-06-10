Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 54,365 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,365 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. 7,817,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,986,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

