Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.