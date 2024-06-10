Findell Capital Management LLC Invests $5.63 Million in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. KLX Energy Services comprises about 3.7% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,502,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.60 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $11.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

