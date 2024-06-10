Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.78. 147,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,927. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

