Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Reaches $287.70 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.68 or 0.00046952 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $12.85 billion and $287.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,612,598 coins and its circulating supply is 393,266,228 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

