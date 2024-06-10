Wrapped CRO (WCRO) One Day Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $102.95 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 956,504,728 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 956,374,755.53683. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.10901562 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $1,374,300.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

