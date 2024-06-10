Dogelon Mars 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $106.79 million and $2.48 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

