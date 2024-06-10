750 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $226.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

