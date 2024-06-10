Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Darden Restaurants worth $72,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.90.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.48. 78,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

